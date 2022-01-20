Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,090 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,003.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

PNC opened at $208.52 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average of $198.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

