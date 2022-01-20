Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after buying an additional 233,872 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

PSA stock traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $360.56. 3,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,176. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $218.58 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

