Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $358.40. 9,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,176. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.93. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $218.58 and a 1-year high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

