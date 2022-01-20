PumaPay (PMA) Price Tops $0.0001

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $3.44 million and $129,441.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006782 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

