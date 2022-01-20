Pyrk (PYRK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,178.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $30,238.56 and approximately $1,178.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002671 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

