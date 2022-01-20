Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Issued By Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Cameco has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cameco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,652,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after buying an additional 829,735 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

