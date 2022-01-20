Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Citigroup stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,323,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,317 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

