Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Issued By Truist Financial

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

HARP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

