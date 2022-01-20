Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

