Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,209,000 after acquiring an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

