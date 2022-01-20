Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.04 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

GIL stock opened at C$50.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$31.72 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

