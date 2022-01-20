Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut by William Blair

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.