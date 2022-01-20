Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $510,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

