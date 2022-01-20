Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for JetBlue Airways Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

