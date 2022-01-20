Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lifted by Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

CG stock opened at C$10.44 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.34.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

