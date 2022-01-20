Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Increased by Oppenheimer

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $286.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $202,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

