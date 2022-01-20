Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $210.00

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $210.00 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 1427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average of $242.20.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

