Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Quanex Building Products worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 in the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NX stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

