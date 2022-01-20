Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,035 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

