Quantstamp 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,315.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $57,315.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00114427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

