Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Gap Up to $5.17

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.44. Quantum-Si shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 3,401 shares trading hands.

Separately, started coverage on Quantum-Si in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $34,350,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $33,248,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $26,972,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $25,618,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the second quarter worth $20,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

