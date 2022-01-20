Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Trading Down 0.4%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QUTIF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.