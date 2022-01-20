QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 901,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833,805 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.67% of QuinStreet worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 469.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 76.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.09 million, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

