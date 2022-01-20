RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RDCM traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.09. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

