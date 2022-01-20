RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.20. RADCOM shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 13,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.09.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.