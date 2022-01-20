Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,827 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $282.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.91. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,299 shares of company stock worth $728,257,729 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.