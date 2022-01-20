Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,380 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $197,000.

ATRA opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

