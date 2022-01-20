Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,019 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

