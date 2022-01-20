Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $215,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 178.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

