Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.74.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -155.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.