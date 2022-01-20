Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 48,055 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snowflake by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $282.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $14,591,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,089,299 shares of company stock worth $728,257,729. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

