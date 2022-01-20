Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

