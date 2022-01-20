Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

