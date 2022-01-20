Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 98.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

