Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

