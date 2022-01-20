Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2,855.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 122,309 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 607.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CDMO opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.55 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

