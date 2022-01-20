Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock worth $92,550,680. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

