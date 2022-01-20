Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

NYSE EW opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

