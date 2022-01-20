Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

