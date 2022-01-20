Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.