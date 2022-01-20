Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,788 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $65,944,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,128,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

