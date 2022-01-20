Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 15,525 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 339.81 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.