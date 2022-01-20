Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,643 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

