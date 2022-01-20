Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.95 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007797 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $77.30 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00057233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.92 or 0.07336270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00061483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,493.09 or 0.99438074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00064827 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,610,501 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars.

