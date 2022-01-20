Rainicorn (RAINI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $573,678.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0943 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $45.85 million and $573,678.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.42 or 0.07360892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00061556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,795.60 or 0.99817242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00064462 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007659 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.