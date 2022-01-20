Rally (RLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.60 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $662.32 million and $4.60 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,636,030 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

