Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $2.09. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 655,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $99.92 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

