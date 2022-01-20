Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,946.67

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.67 ($26.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,954 ($26.66). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,922 ($26.22), with a volume of 45,172 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAT shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.61) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,172.25 ($29.64).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,944.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,946.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.90) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,371.40).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

