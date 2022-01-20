Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,067.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.16 million and $18,067.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.00 or 0.07506610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00328975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00884333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00073750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00477952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00256265 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,066,728 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.