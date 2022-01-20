Raymond James Analysts Give Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) a $26.00 Price Target

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $26.00 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 928,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,342,400. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

